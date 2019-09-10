Scam alert: Chatty Words with Friends players prey on women

If you play Words with Friends, watch out for an uptick in scammers who are preying on women.

A Virginia woman says she was targeted by a scammer while playing Words with Friends. (Source: WWBT)

Genuine players of the Scrabble-like game don’t really talk much to others. They’re busy creating words and trying to win.

However, there is an increase in the number of chatty scammers entering these online games.

One Chesterfield woman says she’s been bombarded with talkative people, stepping outside the boundaries of Words with Friends. They ask a lot of questions and try to get personal information out of you.

The scammers often pose as lonely and sad widowed men or they say they are in the military. And they try to get you to leave the Words with Friends platform and go into a different chat app.

Zynga, the company that owns Words, admits on its website that hackers and scammers often try to target its players.

The site warns you to “never give your account password” or other details to any other player. It also says “not to click on any links” sent to you and to “delete anyone bothering you” from your friend’s list.

Report those accounts for suspicious behavior to Zynga’s customer support. The best advice is avoid scammers to only play with your true family and friends you really know.

