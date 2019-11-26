Scam alert: Law enforcement will not ask for money over the phone

Officials in Johnson County, Iowa are warning the public after receiving reports of a scam.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office received a report from a resident saying they received a call from the "sheriff's office". The person on the phone claimed they were with the sheriff's office and said the resident had missed jury duty or that they had a warrant out for their arrest.

The resident was then given the option to pay the bond/fine or turning themselves into the jail.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office are warning residents that this is not the sheriff's office and to not send money to anyone.

"The Johnson County Sheriff or any employee of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office will never ask for money or a credit card over the phone," officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials warn this is a scam that is targeted to get money from the resident/victim.

"The victim may also be directed to Wal-Mart, CVS, or another place where money transfers can be facilitated," officials said.

The sheriff's office will never collect bonds, fines or money in this type of manner.