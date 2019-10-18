Scammers posing as Henry County Sheriff; officials issue warning

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office are warning the community of a scam that is going around.

Officials said in a release that the sheriff's office received a phone call from someone who had received a scam phone call. The caller told officials that the scammer had said they were Sheriff Rich McNamee and they had a warrant for their arrest.

The scammer then said that sheriff's deputies were on their way to the house to ask for information to avoid being arrested.

Officials with the sheriff's office would like to remind all citizens that the Sheriff’s Office will not call you on the phone to discuss a warrant. They recommend that if you ever feel that a phone call is suspicious in nature, to never give out personal information.

If a citizen ever questions if they are speaking with an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, they can end the phone call and call the nonemergent phone number (319-385-2712) directly to ensure they are indeed speaking with an employee of the Sheriff’s office.

