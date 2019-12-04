Scammers target QCA churches through email, text messages

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf priest wants people to be alert of scammers who could steal your money, especially during the holiday season.

In June a scammer impersonated Father Jim Verba through emails to parishioners at St. John Vianey's Catholic Church. Now it's happening again, but through text messages.

"It starts off by saying: "hello how are you. I need an assistance from you." grammatically incorrect. "Please let me know if you get this. God bless you." then they use my name," Father Jim said.

If you paid a scammer with a gift card, report is to the card company and to the Federal Trade Commission here.

Major gift card companies:


  • Amazon: Call (888) 280-4331

  • Google Play: (855) 466-4438

  • iTunes: (800) 275-2273

  • MoneyPak: (866) 795-7969

 