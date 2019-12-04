Scammers target QCA churches through email, text messages

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf priest wants people to be alert of scammers who could steal your money, especially during the holiday season.
In June a scammer impersonated Father Jim Verba through emails to parishioners at St. John Vianey's Catholic Church. Now it's happening again, but through text messages.
"It starts off by saying: "hello how are you. I need an assistance from you." grammatically incorrect. "Please let me know if you get this. God bless you." then they use my name," Father Jim said.
If you paid a scammer with a gift card, report is to the card company and to the Federal Trade Commission here.
Major gift card companies:
- Amazon: Call (888) 280-4331
- Google Play: (855) 466-4438
- iTunes: (800) 275-2273
- MoneyPak: (866) 795-7969