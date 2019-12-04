Scammers target QCA churches through email, text messages

A Bettendorf priest wants people to be alert of scammers who could steal your money, especially during the holiday season.

In June a scammer impersonated Father Jim Verba through emails to parishioners at St. John Vianey's Catholic Church. Now it's happening again, but through text messages.

"It starts off by saying: "hello how are you. I need an assistance from you." grammatically incorrect. "Please let me know if you get this. God bless you." then they use my name," Father Jim said.

If you paid a scammer with a gift card, report is to the card company and to the Federal Trade Commission here.

Major gift card companies:

