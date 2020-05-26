Scattered Storms & Warm Again Today

After hitting 87 degrees in consecutive days for the first time since late September and early October of last year, we will come up just shy of 87 this afternoon. However, showers and storms will around the area off and on again leading to higher humidity levels and possibly feeling like the 90s in some areas.

A few storms that do form, may produce large hail and high winds, but the overall severe threat is very low. A better chance for strong storms will arrive Wednesday afternoon and much quieter weather will arrive by the end of the week.