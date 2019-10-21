Davenport Small hail will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Rain will wrap up by midday and winds will start to ramp up. As the system leaves our area it will be strengthening meaning it will be windier tonight and tomorrow morning than today. A few wrap around showers can’t be ruled out this evening, but Tuesday will be dry, with clearing skies and windy with gusts close to 40 mph.
Scattered Storms For Your Monday Morning Commute
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Mon 3:46 AM, Oct 21, 2019