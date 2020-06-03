Scattered Storms North Of I-80 This Morning

Showers and storms that are ongoing north of the QC will work their way ESE this morning. As they do so, the fuel they need to continue will shut off, thus these storm weaken by 6 or 7AM as they approach I-80. In the meantime pea sized hail, torrential rain and a lot lightning can be expected in areas from Savanna to Clinton to Anamosa. Storms will redevelop this afternoon south of I-80 along the cold front and will be out of our viewing area by 5PM.