Scattered Storms This Weekend

Scattered storms will start off your Saturday in an off an on fashion. These storms will produce heavy downpours, but not severe weather is expected. There should be some dry hours on Saturday with most occurring around the midday hours. This will allow temps to jump into the upper 70s in many areas. More storms are likely Saturday evening, with a few strong ones possible. A lot will depend on what happens Saturday so it's a conditional forecast at this time. Everything will clear out by Sunday morning allowing for dry conditions on Father's Day.