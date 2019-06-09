Scattered Sunday Evening Rumbles Possible Around the QCA.

An upper level low to our south this morning will continue to provide the chance for a few scattered, mainly light showers during your Sunday.

A cold front will move in from the west this afternoon, and may spark off a few scattered thunderstorms. The main time frame for this looks to occur between 5pm and 9pm this evening.

Storms will mainly be quick-moving, and non-severe. The main threats will be brief heavy rain, lightning, and possibly some very small hail.

The cold front will clear the area by midnight, leading to clearing skies, along with breezy and much cooler weather filtering in by Monday morning. Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be below normal in the lower 70s.