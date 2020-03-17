Schnucks announces designated shopping time for seniors, high-risk customers

By popular demand from its customers, Schnucks is designating an exclusive shopping time for seniors and for those who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

Officials with the company say from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., senior customers ages 60 and up and those with underlying health conditions will be able to shop exclusively.

They're asking all customers who do not fit into either category to shop anytime after 7 a.m.

"Making this designation is one small way that we can help to ease the concerns of those who are especially vulnerable. We want to do our part to make them feel more comfortable while picking up their groceries and household items," officials said.

Company officials also announced an update to their service desk hours. In an effort to get customers through their checklanes as quickly as possible, 81 of their 112 service centers will close Tuesday evening and will remain closed indefinitely. Officials say it's so they can redeploy those staff members to assist at the checkouts.

The service centers will reopen when customer demand returns to customary levels.