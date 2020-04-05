Schnucks limits shoppers to one per household

Schnucks is joining other stores in limiting the number of people allowed inside.

A spokesperson with the company said starting Saturday, they will limit shoppers to one person per household. They hope this will slow the spread of the Coronavirus and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Officials said they understand sometimes it may not be possible.

“While it is our hope that customers will understand and abide by this policy, we also recognize that there are situations where it is simply not possible – be it a single parent who has no childcare options, an elderly customer who needs assistance from a friend or relative, or a customer with other needs. Our store teams are being asked to exercise judgment in these situations, in order to ensure that all of our customers are able to complete their shopping trip, while also balancing that with the need to ensure that we are doing all that we can to increase the practice of safe social distancing. Thank you in advance for your understanding. We’re all in this together,”

