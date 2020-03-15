Schnucks stores temporarily reduce hours

Starting Sunday, Schnucks stores that are normally open 24-hours will now close at midnight, while all other stores will close at 10 p.m.

With the exception of the Culinaria store in downtown St. Louis, MO. It will close at 9 p.m.

A company representative said " We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availability. Our supply partners and warehouse teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that product is available to our customers as quickly as possible,"

24-hour stores will now be open daily from 6 a.m.-midnight, while all other stores will be open daily from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.