Schnucks to close Bettendorf location permanently

Schnucks has announced they will be closing its Bettendorf location on August 16. The Bettendorf location opened in May of 2005.

Officials say the 80 employees at the store will have the option to transfer to other locations or receive severance.

Officials announced Friday that the store, located on Middle Road, will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16.

“Our teammates have put forth a great effort and have been proud to contribute to the Bettendorf community; unfortunately, the store has simply not been profitable,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “While this was not a decision we made lightly, we know our teammates’ contributions – as individuals and as a team – will be long remembered among their loyal Schnucks customers in the area.”

Schnucks Bettendorf customers will continue to earn Schnucks Rewards points until Tuesday, July 21, and can redeem their accrued Schnucks Rewards points through Sunday, August 16. After this time,

customers can continue to enjoy earning and redeeming Schnucks Rewards points at any other Schnucks location.