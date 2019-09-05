Schnucks to prohibit customers from open carry inside stores

Schnucks announced Thursday it will prohibit customers from open carry inside stores.

In a statement from the store’s corporate media relations, they said they decided to prohibit the open carrying of weapons except by authorized law enforcement personnel.

“We made the decision for the safety and comfort of our teammates and our customers, who expect a family-friendly environment when shopping for their household needs,” the statement read.

Schnucks said it will continue to allow the concealed carrying of weapons where permitted by law.

Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger recently announced they were asking customers to not openly carry weapons in stores.

Schnucks currently has nearly 100 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin. It was founded in north St. Louis in 1939.

