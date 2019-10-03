Schnucks will stop selling tobacco products

A Midwestern-based grocery store chain announced starting in January 2020, it will no longer sell tobacco products.

Schnuck's Markets, Inc. says it will not sell products like cigarettes, cigars or chewing tobacco at any of its 115 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, and Wisconsin. In addition, starting October 15, 2019, Schnuck's will offer discounts on over-the-counter smoking cessation products as a way to help people quit.

The CEO says while tobacco sales are profitable, the decision is based on "nourishing lives" and selling tobacco products contradicts the store chain's core mission.

