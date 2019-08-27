School administrators release plans to update Clinton High School

School administrators in Clinton are releasing plans to update Clinton High School.

They say the main academic core of the high school is nearly 100 years old. A task-force suggests tearing down the academic building and shop and renovating the gym.

This would be the last piece of an infrastructure plan to update all district buildings.

The work on Clinton High School would be paid for in several ways, including a bond issue request.

