School and family honor Milan fire victims

The Milan community is coming together to honor three family members who died in a weekend house fire.

“That bedroom right there used to be where me and Brittany would play with my sister and further back was my aunt Dolores’s room,” said Sabrina Huber, a cousin of the family.

Sabrina Huber is seeing her cousin's home that she's spent so much time at for the first time since it burned down. The fire that broke out on Saturday took the life of three of her loved ones.

9-year-old Thomas Conley, his 31-year-old mother Brittany Mote, and 71-year old grandmother Dolores martin.

“It's really hard, it really is,” said Huber. I don't know what to think. “I don't know what to say,”

There are no words for the pain, so she reflects on the impact they've left on her.

“The memories are so much, when we were young we went to Adventureland and just the fun we had,” said Huber. “The neighbor kids would always come over and she would have food on the table for us and during the summer she would take us swimming,”

Over at Bicentennial Elementary School. Students came together to write heartfelt notes remembering their third grade classmate and all the joy he brought them.

“We will miss Thomas and we will continue to think about him,” read one note.

“He would make everyone laugh, he would help me if I needed help, and now I won't laugh as much sorry for your loss,” read another note.

Although it's not easy reading the notes, the school knows it will help.

“Reading this stuff is tough, but it also helps people heal,” said Steven Etheridge, Principal at Bicentennial Elementary School. “By seeing this and seeing how the kids bond together during this difficult time,”

They say time heals all wounds, for Huber, the pain will take time.

“I remember the last thing I told her [Brittany] was I loved her and those are the moments I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” said Huber.

The elementary school plans to give the letters the students wrote to the family. They are also offering counselors to during this difficult time.

Authorities released that smoke inhalation is the cause of death. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A fundraiser has been set up to help the family with expenses you can look up this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1666149273530893/10213249306416545/