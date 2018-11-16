School district in Illinois planning to hire armed retired officers

A school district in suburban Chicago is planning to hire retired police officers as office workers, with a twist.

The former cops would bring their guns to school and be able to respond to a shooting or other situation.

The plan is for them to work in a clerical environment with duties like filing, answering phones and collecting lunch money.

School officials say that's a key difference from President Trump's controversial idea to arm teachers.

"Wouldn't you want a paramedic or a cardiologist right there as opposed to minutes away?" Supt. Scott Thompson with the Palatine School District asked. "So that's kind of the impetus. They'd be doing some of the functions of our clerical workers in the office. They'd be part of our staff, but they would be able to have their firearm with them at all times."

Some parents don't want guns in schools at all.

The Educational Support Workers Union needs to review the plan before it can be approved.