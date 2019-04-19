‘School’ misspelled at Florida crosswalk

It’s something you would hope would be spelled correctly in any situation, especially outside of a school.

This spelling mishap quickly went viral and left officials in Florida scrambling to correct their elementary mistake. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

Instead of “school,” the crosswalk was spelled “scohol.”

"It's not a good thing when you misspell school,” onlooker Maxwell Easter said. “It's not a good look. At all."

Not a good look on the street...but ironic enough to get people to stop and snap selfies.

“My buddy pulled it up on Twitter and saw that someone had misspelled school and we had to come see it for ourselves," Easter explained.

But it looks like this snafu won’t stick around. Once the city of Doral saw the viral post, they responded on Twitter saying they’re working expeditiously to correct it, thanking everyone for bringing the important matter to their attention.

