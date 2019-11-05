School officials plan summit to address recent violence in Davenport schools

A summit to address recent violence in schools is in the works according to officials with the Davenport Community School District.

A summit to address recent violence in schools is in the works according to officials with the Davenport Community School District. Officials said in a press conference on Tuesday that this is in response to a recent assault that took place at West High School on Monday, Nov. 4. (KWQC)

Davenport Community School District's Superintendent, Robert Kobylski, said the school will team up with law enforcement, school leaders and student representatives to address the issue of recent violence in schools. Officials hope they will find meaningful ways to help move the district forward together.

Kobylski said as he is approaching his 100th day as the superintendent he said that district has to make sure students are safe in order for them to be successful.

You can watch the full press conference below.