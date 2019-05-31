School officials say two suspended after placing bucket on child's head

Officials with Stark County Community Unit School District No. 100 says two employees have been suspended after a report of a bucket being placed on a student's head in an attempted to "address a behavior concern."

"An investigation was immediately commenced and school representatives were able to confirm the veracity of the allegation," a school release sent to TV6 said. "While the child was not seriously injured, the actions of these employees are clearly contrary to policies and standards of Stark County Schools."

Officials with the school say the two employees, a bus driver and bus aide, were suspended on Tuesday, May 28 pending action by the Board of Education to terminate their employment.

They will not return to school.

The school has also made reports to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement.

Officials in a release concluded "The District does not condone the actions of these soon to be former employees and will not tolerate any conduct which harms the wellbeing of our students. The safety and security of our students is the District's first priority."