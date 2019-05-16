School put on lockdown after two shots-fired incidents in Davenport

Police are investigating two shots-fired incidents that occurred Thursday afternoon. Officers first responded to West 13th Street around 2:09 p.m. No one was hurt and they didn't find any damage, but they did find bullet casings.

Just a few minutes later, they were directed to the area of West 12th and Wilkes Avenue where they received a second report of shots fired. A nearby preschool, Children's Village West, was put lockdown as a precaution. The Davenport School District says staff and students were moved to classrooms and visitors in the parking lot were brought inside. The lockdown was lifted at 2:40 p.m

Police found a parked car with damage from bullets at the scene on West 12th. At this point, police can't say for certain if the two incidents are related.

