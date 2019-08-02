School weighs in on proposal to have seat belts on new school buses

Local schools are reacting to the possibility that the State of Iowa is moving toward requiring seat belts on school buses.

“I think from a bus safety standpoint, from a student discipline standpoint. I think it's a good idea for the State of Iowa to consider that,” said Joe Stutting, North Scott Superintendent.

North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting says he's in favor of seat belts being added to new school buses. The discussion comes after the Iowa State Board of Education released a statement Thursday afternoon saying they are looking at requiring seat belts on new school buses.

The district currently has 36 buses and buys three new buses each year to rotate the older ones.

“We run our own transportation department. For us, we know over time it would be an increased expense to add seat belts,” said Stutting. “I think the expense is outweighed by the increased safety that you have,”

The proposal would require schools to have lap-shoulder belts and other safety equipment. They include one additional stop arm per bus, handrails, exterior boarding lights, and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seat and the bus driver.

New buses are those made on or after October 2, the date that the new state rules are scheduled to take effect. However, schools would not need to add seat belts on older buses. Something community member Kevin Feeney says will help schools.

“With the new school buses there is not the big giant cost all at once and it's more cost-effective,” said Kevin Feeney, a community member in favor of seat belts.

The cost of a new school bus ranges anywhere from $90,000 to $100,000. Adding seat belts would add about an $8,000 cost. Stutting says his district currently has cameras both inside and outside buses and this discussion of seat belts is another way to increase safety for all students.

“Buses are very safe, there are very few accidents with school buses around the country and in the State of Iowa. We can always look at doing a better job and a safer job. I think it's the right thing for us to look at as a state,” said Stutting

The State Board of Education says the Administrative Review Committee will look at the proposal for final review before it becomes law.

