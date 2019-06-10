Schwiebert Riverfront Park partially closed after power pole catches fire in Rock Island

Schwiebert Riverfront Park is partially closed after a power pole caught on fire in Rock Island on Monday.

City of Rock Island Government officials posted to Facebook Monday afternoon with the announcement.

"Effective immediately the bike path is closed from Schwiebert Riverfront Park to 3rd Avenue/Mill Street due to a MidAmerican Energy power pole that has caught fire," officials stated.

The bike path will remain closed until repairs have been completed and the hazard has been removed according to city officials.