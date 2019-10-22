Scientists cautioning new flame retardants just as toxic

Scientists are cautioning that new flame retardants are just as toxic as ones they replaced.

Their study found the new flame retardants, called organophosphates, have been linked to lower IQ in children and reproductive problems.

These chemicals are carried through the air and water but often at levels 10 to 100 times higher than the previous versions.

In fact, organophosphates were detected in nearly every person studied and some had levels high enough to threaten fertility in adults and brain development in children.