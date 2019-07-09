‘Scooter Girl’ photobombs wedding pictures and disappears

Kenyatta Jefferson sure knows how to crash a party and make a name for herself.

Matt Reilly was taking wedding photos in front of Hilton Omaha with his groomsmen last month when she decided to insert herself into the festivities.

Jefferson and her husband were out on their first-ever scooter ride when the self-proclaimed prankster decided to go for it. Her performance won the cheers of the wedding party.

Jefferson said it was so much fun the first time she decided to do it again.

That’s when professional photographer Molly Giangreco snapped the photos that became a social media sensation, prompting thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

But Jefferson’s photobomb was over in a flash, leaving the wedding party wondering who she was. She slipped away before anyone could get her contact information.

The mystery lasted for a couple of weeks until Giangreco put out a Facebook plea under the hashtag #FindScooterGirl.

Through the power of social media, friends identified Jefferson within an hour.

“I was laughing. Never thought I would see the picture,” Jefferson told WOWT.

“My friend from work sent me a picture and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Where did you get this picture?’ And she was like, ‘another co-worker,’ and then I got on Facebook and I had so many tags. Everyone tagging me on this picture.”

Now that they knew each other’s names, it was time for a quick reunion at the scene of the crime.

Jefferson, Reilly and Giangreco, along with a couple of spouses, posed together for one more picture.

Reilly and his new bride Makayla both love the pictures. Reilly said it’s a memorable moment he will keep with him forever.

After all, how could you ever forget “Scooter Girl”?

