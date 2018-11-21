Scott Co. Attorney releases investigation into officer-involved fatal shooting

The Scott County Attorney released results of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 23rd. Officials say it happened during a traffic stop at 66th St. and Brady St. in Davenport when there was an altercation between a Scott Co. deputy and the driver, 27-year-old Robert Mitchell, of Davenport. Mitchell died after being shot by the deputy.

After reviewing the case, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton says Scott Co. Deputy Greg Hill was justified in using deadly force. Walton also released video of the scene which showed Deputy Hill trying to handcuff Mitchell, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

In the video, you can see Mitchell turning around as the deputy attempts to cuff him. That's when Mitchell dives back into the car and the officer struggles with him. Then, you can see the car backing up, with the open door dragging the officer. Moments later the officer shoots Mitchell, who then drives away.

Walton says when Mitchell chose to drive away with the officer partially in the car, Mitchell was "using deadly force toward Hill". He said Hill was justified to use deadly force to save his own life and for the safety of others.

Hill is a 10-year-veteran with the department.

The incident was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation.