Scott Co. Sheriff's Office: Three wanted following damage to Scott Co. Courthouse

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying wanted suspects. Officials say they're wanted in connection with damage that was recently done at the Scott County Courthouse.

"These individuals were part of the group that damaged the courthouse on May 30th," officials said in the Facebook post. "The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Turner at 563-484-3031 or by email at sheriff@scottcountyiowa.com.