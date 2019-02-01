Scott County Attorney Office offering $90,000 for new investigator position

A new job in Scott County. And attorney's office is offering around $90 thousand. It's an investigator position and one of the responsibilities is to review police body cam footage.

"every day there's video to review, video to edit, because not all of it's admissible or relevant so the secret is to get what you can play in court. That's being done by attorneys right now for the most part. And I would like for the attorneys to focus on legal work and have somebody else do more of the editing and preparation for trial," Scott County Attorney Miike Walton told KWQC.

The Scott County attorney says he believes the best candidate should be a certified peace officer. The investigator will also help with "witness contact, witness location, victim contact, assisting with servicing subpoenas and assisting with investigations," says Walton.

And they office is hoping to have someone start around July first.