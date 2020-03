The Scott County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the grace period for property taxes.

If you haven't paid your March property taxes, you now have until April 30 before an interest penalty is charged. The grace period was March 31.

This is only for Scott County property taxes and is in response to Governor Kim Reynold's COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration.

Gov. Reynolds extended the interest deadline through April 16 for all counties.