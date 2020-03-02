Scott County Democratic Party: Presidential candidates dropping out “all part of natural process”

Three Democratic candidates have dropped out from the presidential race over the past few days.

On Saturday, Tom Steyer dropped out. On Sunday, Pete Buttigieg dropped out. Then on Monday, Amy Klobuchar also dropped out.

Now five candidates are left in the running: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard.

TV6 spoke to the Democratic Party of Scott County about its views on how the race has played out. Its Vice-Chair of Elections, Toby Paone, said he isn’t surprised by it.

“People may not remember that we had 25 candidates that announced they were running for president but we did,” Paone said. “Ultimately we have to get down to one and that’s what’s happening. As we get closer and closer to the big contests people decide well maybe I don’t have the support out there to win so I’m going to leave.”

Paone said the candidates may have dropped out due to caucusing results in other states and Super Tuesday.

“I think that’s probably the biggest reason. Think about it. If you’re a candidate who has struggled to get enough delegates in the first four smaller states, now how are you going to mount a campaign in all 14? So yeah I think that’s the pressure that has been put on them.”

Paone said the late voting results from the Iowa caucus might have had an effect on the way things have turned out as well.

“There’s always what they call the media bounce or the media jump from what you get when you win a particular state,” he said. “It was kind of unclear who really did win Iowa because the results came out so slowly. Mayor Pete was not able to take advantage of his very very narrow victory.”

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have both endorsed Joe Biden. Tom Steyer hasn’t made a statement on endorsing another candidate.

