Scott County Family YMCA presents expansion proposal

The Scott County Family YMCA is hoping to expand in downtown Davenport. On Tuesday, the nonprofit presented its proposal for a new facility to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

YMCA officials are hoping the county and city will invest in the project. They want to build-up their new facility at the location on 4th Street near River Drive.

"Our downtown Y services 6,000 members," said Brad Martell, CEO. "We could easily grow to 10,000 or 12,000 members and double the impact it has on the community."

The entire development would be on about 13 acres that the YMCA already owns. According to their presentation, the total cost of development comes out to almost $22 million.

