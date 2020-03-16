Scott County Family YMCA suspends group, youth programs

The Scott County Family YMCA is suspending all group and youth programs and closing child watch in response to concerns over the coronavirus.

Read the full statement from Corporate Communications Director Frank Klipsch IV:

“Our Y continues to strive for responsible, informed and proactive measures to diminish the spread of flu and coronavirus. We will diligently follow the leadership of the CDC, local health departments and government officials to implement the most effective strategies and operational standards to ensure the safety of our members, participants, staff, guests and volunteers.

Although we know of no confirmed cases at this time, we feel these steps are necessary in an abundance of caution for our members, staff at large, and community. These changes will be in effect through at least 3.28.20 but will be monitored and updated as needed frequently:

● Child Watch is CLOSED

● All Group Programs SUSPENDED

● All Youth Program SUSPENDED

● Day Passes NOT AVAILABLE

● Children ages 14 & under must be accompanied by a parent

● Group Programs also include rentals, community groups and

birthday parties

We will continue to provide some essential services to help working

families and others as needed.

● Provide School Out Camps to serve working families

● Provide licensed Child Care at our Early Learning

● Centers to serve working families

● Work closely with county and state health departments

and CDC for guidance and recommendations

● Senior Staff meet frequently to update plans

● Our facilities will remain open without the group programs and

following CDC-guidelines

Specific Updates Regarding Licensed School Out Programs

● Upon check in each day, we will be taking temperatures of

children. Children found with a temperature of 100 degrees or

greater will not be allowed into the program.

● Increased hand washing periods throughout the day.

● Increased activities that allow for social distancing as much as

possible.

The Y wants to ensure that everyone continues to sanitize before and after any contact with people, equipment, or surfaces. In addition to staff, we will empower our members and guests to be respectful and to hold each other accountable, and when needed, to be caring and responsible by using our easily-accessible sanitizers to clean surfaces or equipment when immediate situations arise. And finally, we encourage people to be honest when not feeling healthy, and to stay away from public places.

We respect the heightened emotions in our greater community. Our YMCA will take advantage of our trusted position and ability to engage so many people on a genuine, personal level. Thus, we will use calm leadership and educated messages to curtail the negative impact of flu and coronavirus in our community.”

