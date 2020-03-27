Scott County Jail releases inmates to help with overcrowding

Approximately 50 inmates have been released from the Scott County Jail to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Most of those inmates were released due to their age, medical problems, and some were close to completing their sentences.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says at the beginning of the year, the jail had a record high of 391 inmates. To help reduce overcrowding, 100 inmates were either sent to probation, sentenced to prison or a facility to help them. As of now, there are 240 inmates being held at the County jail. Lane doesn’t expect more releases to happen. He also says he believes the jail population could increase once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a stop.

To stop more people from coming into the jail, Lane says they are also issuing citations for low-risk misdemeanors. Something they have been doing prior to the pandemic. Anyone coming through booking goes through a medical screening as well. There are currently no cases of novel coronavirus at the jail.

