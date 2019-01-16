Scott County Republicans question swift action taken against Iowa Rep. Steve King following remarks to The New York Times

Days after the GOP Steering committee unanimously voted to remove Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Congressman Steve King from all of his committee assignments, The Scott County, Iowa Republicans party posted a Facebook post questioning the swift action.

“Is it possible that the New York Times took Congressman King's statement out of context? We as Republicans call them "Fake News" every day, but then jump to condemn him without hearing his side,” the post said.

Referring to the media as “fake news,” the post goes on to condemn white supremacy but questions the quote printed in the New York Times.

“If he truly is a white suprematist (sic), that is a disgusting and should be dealt with, but we should demand to see the context before we go after anyone who is on our team. Remember Justice Kavanaugh? WHERE IS THE TRANSCRIPT?”

King said his comments to the Times — “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” — were taken out of context. But he has not denied saying those words.

NBC News reported that King “has denied sanctioning white supremacy, calling his comments snippets of a longer ill-advised conversation with a reporter that had been misunderstood.”

King called House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to remove him from committees “a political decision that ignores the truth. The truth is as follows: One of my quotes in a New York Times story has been completely mischaracterized (sic)."

King is serving his ninth term as the representative for the Fourth Congressional District which represents Northwest Iowa.

