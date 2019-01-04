Scott County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for parole violation

A man is wanted out of Davenport on Parole Violation charges according to police. He is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 40-year-old Jeremy James Coble was listed as wanted as of Thursday, Jan. 3.

He is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5'9" and approximately 160 pounds.

Officials say he is wanted on two counts of Parole Violation on Drug Charges.

