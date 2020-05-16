Scott County Sheriff's office responds to incident in rural Blue Grass

The Scott County Sheriff's office responded to rural Blue Grass on May 15 around 6:30 P.M.

They released the following press release:

"On 5-15-20 at 1833 hours, The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to [address] Coonhunters Road, Blue Grass, IA related to a Domestic Assault investigation where the suspect was reported to have shot himself. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered a person who sustained a gunshot wound. This person was transported to Genesis and was last reported to be in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation. Assisting agencies who responded were the Buffalo Police Department, Walcott Police Department, Blue Grass Police Department, Scott County Conservation, Buffalo Fire Department, Medic and Med Force."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the national domestic violence hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). All calls are free and confidential.