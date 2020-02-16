Scott County Supervisor and community members looking to help asylum seekers at southern border

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken and some community members are developing a strategy to help asylum seekers at the southern border in Mexico.

On Thursday, the group gathered at the Davenport downtown public library to discuss the plans. They are looking at planning a donation drive or a mission trip in the spring to one of the shelters in Mexico.

Croken has held several meetings since he first went to Texas last year in December. He provided legal advice as an attorney to those waiting for their hearings.

“My visit to one of the shelters had to be canceled because the director of that shelter himself had been kidnapped,” he said.

Right now, the current migrant protection protocol written by the Department of Homeland Security states anyone seeking asylum must return to Mexico and wait outside of the U.S. for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

Although Mexico provides those individuals with protections for the duration of their stay. Croken says many are being housed in overcrowded shelters, are at risk of violence and lack basic needs. That’s why he says he’s determined to help.

“How can I help this family or these children get the medical care or the nutrition or the clothing or whatever they need to wait out this protracted asylum process that can last for years,” he said.

He says he feels what's happening to people as they wait for their hearings is wrong and doing something is a good demonstration of what makes America the nation it is.

“Built on the diversity of the people who have come here for the same purpose to make a better life for ourselves and our children,” he said.