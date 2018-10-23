Quad Cities Toys for Tots registration begins

Registration and distribution dates for the 2018 Quad Cities Toys for Tots have been set:

Registration Dates and times are:

Nov 1-Dec 1

Thursday 9 am- 5 pm

Friday 9 am - 5 pm

Saturday 9 am - 5 pm

Registration will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Distribution Dates are:

Dec 14 - 8 am - 5 pm

Dec 15 - 8 am - 5 pm

The required documents for registration are:

Government-issued photo I.D.

Birth certificates for all children,

Proof of residency

Foster Parent/Guardian must show proof of legal custody (court records)

Children must be 6 mos. to 12 years of age.

Registration and toy distribution will be held at the former Kone building by the I-74 Bridge in Moline. The address is BridgePointe 48, Montgomery Dr. Moline.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Quad Cities Toys for Tots Program is to collect and distribute new unwrapped toys as Christmas gifts to those children less fortunate in our local community.

If you have a new & unwrapped toy that you would like to donate, simply find the closest and most convenient drop-off location. Drop off a toy in the collection box and our volunteers will collect it.

The KWQC Drive up and drop off toy collection event will be held Nov. 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.