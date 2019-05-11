Scott County added to Presidential Disaster Declaration because of severe storms and flooding

Scott County residents impacted by severe storms and flooding can now receive federal disaster assistance, according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

In a press release, Reynolds said Scott County has been added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration granted March 23, 2019, for severe storms and flooding.

Those who have been impacted by flooding can apply for FEMA’s individual assistance program. The program provides aid to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses. The federal Individual Assistance program can provide homeowners, renters, and businesses grants and low-interest loans to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance or other aid programs.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can apply for federal Individual Assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week. Residents of Scott County who have already registered for the federal Individual Assistance Program do not need to re-apply, as their registrations are still active.

