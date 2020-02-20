Scott County adds age requirement, increases inspection fees for tanning salons

16 and 17-year-olds now need a parent's permission to use a tanning bed in Scott County. A new ordinance that just took effect also means those under 16 are not allowed to use a tanning bed at all and the inspection fees are now higher for salons.

Source: MGN

Lauren Talbot, owner of Salon Envy on Harrison Street in Davenport says she is okay with the increase in the fees. As a mother, she also understands why the age requirement was added. Something her business was already doing.

Since she has a wide range of people coming in. She often likes to recommend different options when it comes to tanning.

“We try to offer the sunless spray tanning solution for them to do. It’s more of a healthier alternative to the tanning beds,” she said.

Her business requires parental consent from anyone with a minimum age. Something that the Scott County Board of Supervisors is now also requiring. The new provision requires tanning facilities to get a copy of a driver’s license or state-issued identification for those under 18, as well as a copy of the parent’s identification.

“I guess me as a mom I would want to give my daughter permission to come tan, but then again I was 15 at one point and I used to tan at 15 too. So I’m kind of neutral with the whole thing,” she said.

The ordinance also increases the inspection fees for tanning facilities to $70.00 per tanning unit (bed or booth) with a maximum of $7000.00 for ten units or more. A requirement that the Scott County Health Department says is needed to continue informing the public about the risks.

“If you have overexposure to the UV light to the tanning bed there is a health risk,” said Jackie Hall, Environmental Health specialist.

Ken Croken, Scott County Board of Supervisor is actively getting treatment for skin cancer. He says working as a lifeguard exposed his skin to the sun. That's why he advocates for this new ordinance.

“The damage to my skin cannot be undone,” he said.

The Scott County Health Department will begin annual inspections of tanning establishments under this new regulation in March. As for tanning businesses in other Iowa counties, inspections will only be done if a complaint is filed. In Illinois, no one under 18 is allowed to use a tanning booth or bed.

