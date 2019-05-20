Scott County flood resources to expand

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency says they will be partnering with the local coalition Quad Cities Community Organizations Active in Disaster, to open the Scott County Flood Assistance Center to offer relief and recovery resources to those impacted by the Flood of '19.

The Flood Assistance Center will offer services from a wide array of governmental and non-profit agencies able to assist individuals and businesses, including FEMA and the United States Business Administration.

According to a release sent to the media, the Flood Assistance Center will be co-located with the Flood Donations Center, at 320 West Kimberly Road, in the former Office Max location near Northpark Mall.

The Hours for the Flood Assitance Center are:

Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 23rd 2019 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM (special time for businesses.) Friday, May 24th, 2019 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM



The Flood Donations Center will continue operations May 20th - May 24th. The Hours for the Flood Donations center will be 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM .

