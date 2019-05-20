Scott County flood resources to expand

UPDATE 5/21/19: Scott County residents who have been impacted by severe storms and flooding can now visit a Disaster Recovery Center that opened Tuesday morning.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state and federal Disaster Recovery Centers help homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage get disaster recovery information.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other state and federal agencies are on hand to explain assistance programs, provide information about available services, help victims register for federal disaster assistance and check the status of their disaster aid applications.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The facility is closed Sundays, as well as Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day weekend.

The center is located at the old Office Max building at 320 W. Kimberly St. in Davenport.

To apply for assistance, residents will have to have the following information on hand:

- Social Security number

- Adress of the damaged primary residence

- Description of hte damage

- Information about insurance coverage

- A current contact telephone number

- An address where you can receive mail

- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

ORIGINAL: The Scott County Emergency Management Agency says they will be partnering with the local coalition Quad Cities Community Organizations Active in Disaster, to open the Scott County Flood Assistance Center to offer relief and recovery resources to those impacted by the Flood of '19.

The Flood Assistance Center will offer services from a wide array of governmental and non-profit agencies able to assist individuals and businesses, including FEMA and the United States Business Administration.

According to a release sent to the media, the Flood Assistance Center will be co-located with the Flood Donations Center, at 320 West Kimberly Road, in the former Office Max location near Northpark Mall.

The Hours for the Flood Assitance Center are:

Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 23rd 2019 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM (special time for businesses.) Friday, May 24th, 2019 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM



The Flood Donations Center will continue operations May 20th - May 24th. The Hours for the Flood Donations center will be 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM .

