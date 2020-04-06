Scott County health officials: 37 residents who tested positive for coronavirus have 'recovered'

Scott County health officials on Monday said 37 of the 52 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.

Ed Rivers, director of the health department, said during a briefing of the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition, that recovered "is where we put the case when we're done with our monitoring of them."

As of Monday afternoon, seven people were hospitalized, and six more people were never hospitalized, Rivers said. One person was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Officials announced Sunday that one person has died.

On Friday, Scott County was at 25 reported cases. That number more than doubled by Monday, according to state officials.

“That doesn’t mean we’ve had 27 cases over the weekend,” Rivers said. “It’s just that tests are coming in from the lab and the onset date of these cases is spread out.

“But regardless, we know there's community spread in our community and an individual can be exposed without even realizing. That’s why social or physical distancing of individuals remains vital for our community.”

On Monday, Rock Island health officials reported five more positive cases of coronavirus. Of those, four are isolating at home and one is hospitalized. The county now has 51 confirmed cases.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said she did not yet have the number of people who have recovered, hospitalized or never hospitalized in the county. She added she hopes to report that data in the coming days.

Rivers said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that individuals should use cloth face coverings in public settings.

Rivers said the cloth coverings are intended to help slow the spread of the virus and help people move who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

He said the public should not use surgical masks or N95 masks because they are intended for healthcare workers and first responders.

Rivers also said that wearing the cloth face coverings in public does not minimize the need to practice social distancing and hand washing.

“This will still be our greatest tool for helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he said.

