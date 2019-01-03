Scott County investigating after incident at gas station in LeClaire

Scott County officials are investigating after an incident that occurred at the Casey's General Store in LeClaire, Iowa Thursday morning.

While details are limited, TV6 was told four people have been detained while officials work out details as to what happened. Officials say it could be a while due to it involving different jurisdictions, however, Scott County will be handling the investigation.

Workers at the gas station tell TV6 the suspects did enter the gas station, but no one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.