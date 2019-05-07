Scott County man displaced by flood waters for seven weeks, waits to return home

The water is receding across the area as the Mississippi River makes its way back into its bank. That is allowing some people to return home, while others remain displaced. Greg Ervin left his home on Spencer Road in Pleasant Valley seven weeks ago.

"Figure a motel, I could have bought a nicer one,” he said. “For the time in a motel, I could have bought a nicer camper."

Ervin’s normally peaceful retreat is anything but a happy place. He watched the flood waters rise as he raced to get his belongings out.

"You look out there at that river and you can feel evil is coming and there ain't no stopping it,” he said.

Ervin is not alone at his makeshift campground. His sisters and mothers are staying on the property too.

"I thought I could escape my family,” he said.

Ervin expects to return home to three or four inches of mud in his home and he knows the cleanup is going to take a while.

"Hopefully by Monday it will be out of there and we can start cleaning up,” he said.

Ervin’s neighborhood has been flooded for weeks. The flood waters even made fighting a fire one week ago nearly impossible. Firefighters were forced to battle a garage fire next to his flooded home in chest high water.

Ervin says he does have flood insurance. He isn’t sure how much of the damage it will cover.

