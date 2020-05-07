Scott County medical director says it's too soon for Iowa to reopen

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation to ease some coronavirus-related restrictions in the 22 countries that had them extended earlier than anticipated. One public health official doesn’t think the state is ready to reopen even if it’s at 50 percent capacity.

Dr. Louis Katz, Medical Director of the Scott County Health Department says the state should wait a little longer and people should remain home except for urgent matters. He says right now the test positive rate in Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa is between 10 to 15 percent and that’s high. He believes it should be at five percent. By having a lower test positive rate, it means health officials are able to test more people at a lower risk.

"I think things appear to be moving in the right direction. We shouldn’t change what we are doing now until the epidemic curve is out another week and our level of confidence that we really truly established 14 or more days of declining incidents, he said.

Dr. Katz says by reopening we are bound to see a second wave of the virus. Just how big of a wave will it be? he doesn’t know.