Scott County officials confirm a second person has tested positive for coronavirus

A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scott County, the health department confirmed Thursday morning.

But, because the patient was not from the county, it's not being counted as a Scott County case.

The individual is a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41-60 and is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois. The case is travel-related, according to the health department.

The individual is currently recovering in the hospital. No other information, including the person's condition, where they were tested or what state they are from, was released Thursday morning.

“While this person is not a resident in our community, this confirms what public health officials have been saying that COVID-19 is in our community,” the health department said in a media release. ''

The Scott and Rock Island county health departments will hold a daily audio press briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Health care officials on Wednesday said a COVID-19 test performed in Scott County came out positive. That person is not from Scott County and is not counted as a Scott County case, officials said.

“As we hear more about positive cases in Iowa, we’re learning that positive COVID-19 cases are being reported according to the county of residence of the patient and not the county where the patient is tested,” Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said Wednesday.