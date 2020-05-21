Scott County officials warn of scam that demands money to avoid an arrest

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) A scam is going around in Scott County that law enforcement would like the community to be aware of.
Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office say they have received reports that scammers are posing as employees with the office and using names of their personnel.
The scammers then demand payment and if they do not receive it a warrant will be issued.
Officials are issuing a reminder to the public that law enforcement will not call individuals and or demand a payment.